The Reading Life: Brittany Williams, Nick Mueller

Susan Larson talks with Brittany Williams about her new book, Saint Seducing Gold, and Nick Mueller about Building the National World War II Museum, written with Kali Martin Schick.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

The New Orleans Poetry Festival wraps up this weekend. Check out nolapoetryfest.com for schedule.

Pamela Ebel, a local author and lawyer, will present “Long Story Short: Why and How to Write and Market Short Fiction Stories,” at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, April 20, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

The Friends of the New Orleans Public Library hold a really, really big book sale, Saturday, April 20, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on the porch of Latter Library, 5120 St. Charles Ave. Member shopping only from 10-11 a.m. Saturday.

Esteban the Green Crayon, star of the bestselling Crayons series, celebrates Earth Day with a special reading of the new book, “The Crayons Love Our Planet,” Saturday, April 20, from 1:30-3:30pm at Octavia Books.

You’re invited to The Emily Henry Extended Universe Library-Inspired-Lock-In-Read-A-Thon Funny Story Release Party Extravaganza at Blue Cypress Books. The store will celebrate the release of Emily Henry’s newest book, “Funny Story,” April 22 from 10 pm. to 1 a.m. April 23 with festivities, libations, games and trivia, a book swap, late night bookstore browsing, and so much more! A portion of sales will be donated to Friends of the New Orleans Public Library.

Brittany N. Williams discusses and signs “Saint-Seducing Metal,” Tuesday, April 23, at 6 p.m. – that’s Shakespeare’s birthday – at Octavia Books.

Blue Cypress Books hosts a flower drying workshop with Katy Simpson Smith in celebration of the paperback release of her novel, “The Weeds,” Tuesday, April 23, at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Errol Laborde discusses and signs “When Rex Met Zulu,” Tuesday, April 23, at 7 p.m.. at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

David Sedaris comes to New Orleans with a new collection of personal essays at the Orpheum Theater on April 24 at 7:30 p.m. His performance will be followed by a book-signing for his new collection, “Pretty Ugly.” Tickets available at ticketmaster.

Don’t miss Poetry and Pie with Nicole Eiden, Gina Ferrara, Kyran Pittman and Andy Young, Thursday, April 25, at 6 p.m. at Windowsill Pies, 4714 Freret St.

Rory O'Neill Schmitt and Rosary O’Neill will discuss and sign ”Kate Chopin in New Orleans,” Thursday April 25 at 6 at Garden District Book Shop.

Brendan Wenzel signs his picture book, “Two Together,” Friday April 26, at 4:30 at Octavia Books.

Congrats to the Humanities Awards Winners recognized by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities at their annual event April 23. They include Gordon Nick Mueller of the National World WAR II Museum as Champion of Culture; Congo Square scholarFreddi Williams Evans for Lifetime Contributions to the Humanities,:documentary photographer Ben Depp, whose book is "Tide Lines"; Humanities Book of the Year, “The Great Power of Small Nations: Indigenous Diplomacy in the Gulf South,” by Elizabeth Ellis; and light up for literacy volunteer Jane Wolfe of Eat and Read at Melba’s.

And coming up:

The 2024 Walker Percy Weekend takes place June 2-3 in St. Francisville. Check out walkerpercyweekend.org for the complete schedule and tickets.

