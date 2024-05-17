The Reading Life: Rob Lalka

Susan Larson talks with Rob Lalka about his new book, The Venture Alchemists: How Big Tech Turned Profits Into Power.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

The Silent Book Club meets Friday, May 17, from 6-7:30 at Blue Cypress Books.

Quinn Diacon-Furtado discusses and signs “The Lilies” Saturday May 19, at 1 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Lucky Bean Poetry Night presents a reading Monday, May 20, at 6 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Randy Fertel signs his new book, “Winging It, Improv’s Power and Peril in the Age of Trump, and appears in conversation with Beth Ann Fennelly, Monday, May 20, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Rick Telander signs “Sweet Dreams: Poems and Paintings for the Child Abed,” Tuesday, May 21, from 4-5 at Garden District Book Shop.

And coming up :

The William Faulkner - William Wisdom Creative Writing Competition has extended its deadline to June 30, 2024 for all nine categories: novel, non-fiction book, novella, short story, novel-in-progress, essay, poetry collection, individual poem, and short story by ahigh school student. Each entry must be composed of two parts: an electronic portion must consist of a contact sheet for the author, title page, one page (or less) summary, and the manuscript with no author identification in this order. For complete information, visit www.faulknersociety.org. Winners will be announced at the Society's fall festival, September 26-29.

Mark your calendar for the Symphony Book Fair, Friday, May 31-Sunday, June2, at the University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena.