The Reading Life: Boyce Upholt, Brooke Champagne

Susan Larson talks with Boyce Upholt about his new book, The Great River: The Making and Unmaking of the Mississippi, and Brooke Champagne about her book, Nola Face: A Latina’s Life in the Big Easy.

Here’s what’s on tap for the literary life:

Garth Risk Hallberg appears in conversation with Gary Sernovitz and signs “The Second Coming,” Friday, June 14, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

There will be a night of poetry celebrating Justin Lacour's newest chapbook, “This Fire,” and featuring Cate Root, Lauren Burgess and M.A. Nicholson, Monday, June 17, at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Claudia Gray, the pseudonym for writer Amy Vincent, celebrates the publication of “The Perils of Lady Catherine de Bourgh, the third book in the Mr. Darcy & Miss Tilney Mystery series, with two events this week. She will discuss her work with New Orleans writer Genevieve Essig, Tuesday, June 18 at 6 p.m. at the Garden District Book Shop. She also appears at a new Jane Austen Inspired Murder Mystery Party, Thursday June 20, at 6:30 pm at Blue Cypress Books. This ticketed event – check for prices -- is an escape-room style event produced by Killer Theater New Orleans Murder Mystery Experiences.

Boyce Upholt appears with in conversation with Nathaniel Rich and signs “The Great River: The Making and Unmaking of the Mississippi, Thursday, June 20, aat Octavia Books at 6 p.m.

One Book One New Orleans and LMNL Lit present a generative workshop, Taking Your Work from the Page to the Stage, Tuesday, June 20, 6 pm at Miel Brewery, 405 6th St. The workshop will be conducted by playwright Fernando Rivera and based on Mona Lisa Saloy’s “Black Creole Chronicles.” Free but reserve a spot ahead of time.

Brooke Champagne reads from and signs “NOLA Face: A Latina’s Life in the Big Easy,” Saturday, June 22, at 5:30 at Blue Cypress Books, and again Sunday, June 23, at the LMNL Reading series at the Domino 6-7 p.m.

