© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Boyce Upholt, Brooke Champagne

By Susan Larson
Published June 14, 2024 at 4:58 PM CDT

Susan Larson talks with Boyce Upholt about his new book, The Great River: The Making and Unmaking of the Mississippi, and Brooke Champagne about her book, Nola Face: A Latina’s Life in the Big Easy.

Here’s what’s on tap for the literary life:

Garth Risk Hallberg appears in conversation with Gary Sernovitz and signs “The Second Coming,” Friday, June 14, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

There will be a night of poetry celebrating Justin Lacour's newest chapbook, “This Fire,” and featuring Cate Root, Lauren Burgess and M.A. Nicholson, Monday, June 17, at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Claudia Gray, the pseudonym for writer Amy Vincent, celebrates the publication of “The Perils of Lady Catherine de Bourgh, the  third book in the Mr. Darcy & Miss Tilney Mystery series, with two events this week. She will discuss her work with New Orleans writer Genevieve Essig, Tuesday, June 18 at 6 p.m. at the Garden District Book Shop. She also appears at a new Jane Austen Inspired Murder Mystery Party, Thursday June 20, at 6:30 pm at Blue Cypress Books. This ticketed event – check for prices -- is an escape-room style event produced by Killer Theater New Orleans Murder Mystery Experiences.

Boyce Upholt appears with in conversation with Nathaniel Rich and signs “The Great River: The Making and Unmaking of the Mississippi, Thursday, June 20, aat Octavia Books at 6 p.m.

One Book One New Orleans and LMNL Lit present a generative workshop, Taking Your Work from the Page to the Stage, Tuesday, June 20, 6 pm at Miel Brewery, 405 6th St. The workshop will be conducted by playwright Fernando Rivera and based on Mona Lisa Saloy’s “Black Creole Chronicles.” Free but reserve a spot ahead of time.

Brooke Champagne reads from and signs “NOLA Face: A Latina’s Life in the Big Easy,” Saturday, June 22, at 5:30 at Blue Cypress Books, and again Sunday, June 23, at the LMNL Reading series at the Domino 6-7 p.m.

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
See stories by Susan Larson