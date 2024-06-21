The Reading Life: James Lee Burke, Kent Wascom

Susan Larson interviews James Lee Burke, whose new book is Clete, and Kent Wascom about his new novel, Welcome to West Florida.

Here’s what’s on tap for the literary life:

Liz Williams and Maddie Hayes will sign the new "Southern Food and Beverage Museum Cookbook," Saturday, June 22, from 2-4 at the Museum. There is an admission charge.

Brooke Champagne reads from and signs “NOLA Face: A Latina’s Life in the Big Easy,” Saturday, June 22, at 5:30 at Blue Cypress Books, and again Sunday, June 23, at the LMNL Reading series at the Domino 6-7 p.m.

Bar Redux presents a reading for Pride Month, Monday, June 24 at 7 p.m. featuring Fernando Rivera, Brad Richard, Nayelly Barrios, Wanda Noonan, Kristen Reneau, Daniel W.K. Lee, Danny Unger, Ben Fluet, Evie Lee, RJ Green, Les Patin, Megan Sullivan and Genevieve Rheams.

The William Faulkner - William Wisdom Creative Writing Competition hasextended its deadline to June 30 for all nine categories: novel, non-fiction book, novella, short story, novel-in-progress, essay, poetry collection, individual poem, and short story by ahigh school student. Each entry must be composed of two parts: an electronic portion must consist of a contact sheet for the author, title page, one page (or less) summary, and the manuscript with no author identification in this order. For complete information, visit www.faulknersociety.org. Winners will be announced at the Society's fall festival, September 26-29.