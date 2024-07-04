The Reading Life: Jason Berry

Susan Larson talks with Jason Berry about the new edition of his book, Last of the Red Hot Poppas.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Don’t forget to check out the authors coming to town for Essence Fest. There are three full days of literary programming July 5-7, from 10 a.m.5 p.m. at the Morial Convention Center featuring authors as diverse as Roxane Gay, Ayana Mathis, Nell Irvin Painter, Phillip Williams, and may more. Check out essence.com for complete info.

Jason Berry signs “The Last of the Red Hot Poppas,” Saturday, July 6, from 2-3:30 at Blue Cypress Books.

Check out tennesseewilliams.net for the guidelines for The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival’s and the Saints and Sinners LGBTQ Literary Festival’s writing contests for emerging writers. TWFest hosts contests in one-act playwriting, short fiction, poetry, and very short fiction. SASFest hosts contests in short fiction and poetry Submissions must be original work and not published in any way. The next Festival dates are March 26 - 30, 2025 (TWFest) and March 28 - 30, 2025 (SASFest).