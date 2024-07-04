© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Jason Berry

By Susan Larson
Published July 4, 2024 at 10:41 PM CDT

Susan Larson talks with Jason Berry about the new edition of his book, Last of the Red Hot Poppas.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Don’t forget to check out the authors coming to town for Essence Fest. There are three full days of literary programming July 5-7, from 10 a.m.5 p.m. at the Morial Convention Center featuring authors as diverse as Roxane Gay, Ayana Mathis, Nell Irvin Painter, Phillip Williams, and may more. Check out essence.com for complete info.

Jason Berry signs “The Last of the Red Hot Poppas,” Saturday, July 6, from 2-3:30 at Blue Cypress Books.

Check out tennesseewilliams.net for the guidelines for The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival’s and the Saints and Sinners LGBTQ Literary Festival’s writing contests for emerging writers. TWFest hosts contests in one-act playwriting, short fiction, poetry, and very short fiction. SASFest hosts contests in short fiction and poetry Submissions must be original work and not published in any way. The next Festival dates are March 26 - 30, 2025 (TWFest) and March 28 - 30, 2025 (SASFest).

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
See stories by Susan Larson