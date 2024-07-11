The Reading Life: Larry Tye

Susan Larson talks with Larry Tye about his new book, The Jazzmen: How Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, and Count Basie Transformed America.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Jennifer Moorhead discusses and signs her first book, “Broken Bayou,” Saturday,July 13, at 2 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

There will be a poetry reading featuring Dylan Krieger and Benjamin Morris, Monday, July 15, at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Joselyn Takacs discusses and signs “Pearce Oysters: A Novel,” Tuesday, July 16, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co..

Lawrence Wells presents and signs his two new books “Ghostwriter: Shakespeare, Literary Landmines and an Eccentric Patron’s Royal Obsessions” and “Fair Youth: A Novel,” Wednesday, July 17 at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will hold a Box Sale of Children's Books and Music CDs, Saturday, July 27, from 9 am to 4 pm or until sold out, at East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Avenue in Metairie. Boxes of children’s books will be sold for $5 each, as well as boxes of music CDs . Boxes are labeled as to what they contain (Children's or CDs), and cannot be opened prior to purchasing.

Also coming up: To celebrate the publication of “The 1619 Project” in paperback, Baldwin & Co. presents Nikole Hannah Jones in conversation with Daniel Black, Saturday, July 27, at 4 p.m. at the Georges Auditorium, Dillard University. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.

Check out tennesseewilliams.net for the guidelines for The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival’s and the Saints and Sinners LGBTQ Literary Festival’s writing contests for emerging writers. TWFest hosts contests in one-act playwriting, short fiction, poetry, and very short fiction. SASFest hosts contests in short fiction and poetry Submissions must be original work and not published in any way. The next Festival dates are March 26 - 30, 2025 (TWFest) and March 28 - 30, 2025 (SASFest).