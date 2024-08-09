© 2024 WWNO
The Reading Life: Nicole Cooley, Peter Cooley

By Susan Larson
Published August 9, 2024 at 10:52 AM CDT

Susan Larson talks with poet Nicole Cooley whose new book is Mother, Water, Ash; and poet Peter Cooley, whose new book is Accounting for the Dark.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Yvie Oddly discusses and signs “All About Yvie: Into the Oddity,” Tuesday, August 13 at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.

Lucky Bean Press hosts an open mike poetry night Monday, August 12, at 6:30 at Blue Cypress Books.

And don’t forget, during these dogs of summer, most of our public libraries are doing double duty as cooling centers. Get yourself a free library card, pick up some books, and cool off at the same time.

Each Spring, LMNL invites submissions to its annual writing competition. Formerly the Words & Music Writing Competition, it has been rechristened the Patty Friedmann Writing Competition. The categories are poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction, public high school short story, and “Beyond the Bars” (a multi-genre competition for incarcerated juveniles), associated with the Words and Music writers’ conference that takes place in November each year. Winners in all categories will be published in our 2025 LMNL Anthology and all runners-up, finalists, and all entrants will be considered for publication. Check out lmnlarts.com for complete info.

Check out tennessseewilliams.net for the guidelines for The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival’s and the Saints and Sinners LGBTQ Literary Festival’s writing contests for emerging writers. TWFest hosts contests in one-act playwriting, short fiction, poetry, and very short fiction. SASFest hosts contests in short fiction and poetry Submissions must be original work and not published in any way. The next Festival dates are March 26 - 30, 2025 (TWFest) and March 28 - 30, 2025 (SASFest).

Susan Larson
In 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans.
