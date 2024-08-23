The Reading Life: Amanda Jones

Susan Larson talks with Amanda Jones about her book, That Librarian: The Fight Against Book Banning in America.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

Gabe Soria signs his newest graphic novel for kids, “Bright Family: Too Cool For School (The Bright Family #3).” Saturday, August 24, at 2 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Amanda Jones discusses and signs “That Librarian: The Fight Against Book Banning in America,” Saturday,August 24, 6 p.m. Cavalier House, Denham Springs and Sunday, August 25, 2 p.m. Cavalier House, in Lafayette, as well as September 6, 6 p.m. Garden District Book Shop, New Orleans.

Ransom Riggs signs the first volume in his new fantasy series “SUNDERWORLD, VOL. I: The Extraordinary Disappointments of Leopold Berry,” when he appears in conversation with authors Daniel José Older and Brittany N. Williams. Wednesday, August 28, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

The Dickens Fellowship reading year begins Saturday, September 7, at 2 p.m. in the Bright Library at Metairie Park Country Day School. The first reading segment of “The Pickwick Papers” is Chapters 1-11. Dr. Christian Lehmann will join the group via Zoom to introduce “The Posthumous Papers of the Pickwick Club.”. New members are welcome.

