The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Frank Andre Guridy

By Susan Larson
Published August 30, 2024 at 1:00 PM CDT

Susan Larson talks with Frank Andre Guridy about his new book, The Stadium: An American History of Politics, Protest, and Play.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Two food/cocktail demonstrations at the Jefferson Parish Library – one on each bank of the river – will celebrate the end of summer. Liz Williams, co-author of “The SoFAb Cookbook” will make Tennessee Williams Key Lime Pie, Tuesday, September 3, at 6:30 at the East Bank Regional Library in Metairie, and Camille Staub of SoFab will make Jammy Juleps, Wednesday, September 4, at 6 :30 at the West Bank Regional Library in Harvey.

Jay Hakes discusses and signs “The Presidents and the Planet: Climate Change Science and Politics from Eisenhower to Bush,” Thursday, September 5, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Amanda Jones discusses and signs “That Librarian: The Fight Against Book Banning in America,” Friday, September 6, 6 p.m. Garden District Book Shop, 2727 Prytania St., New Orleans.

The Dickens Fellowship reading year begins Saturday, September 7, at 2 p.m. in the Bright Library at Metairie Park Country Day School. The first reading segment of “The Pickwick Papers” is (Chapters 1-11). Dr. Christian Lehmann will join the group via Zoom to introduce “The Posthumous Papers of the Pickwick Club.” New members are welcome.

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
