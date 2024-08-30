The Reading Life: Frank Andre Guridy

Susan Larson talks with Frank Andre Guridy about his new book, The Stadium: An American History of Politics, Protest, and Play.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Two food/cocktail demonstrations at the Jefferson Parish Library – one on each bank of the river – will celebrate the end of summer. Liz Williams, co-author of “The SoFAb Cookbook” will make Tennessee Williams Key Lime Pie, Tuesday, September 3, at 6:30 at the East Bank Regional Library in Metairie, and Camille Staub of SoFab will make Jammy Juleps, Wednesday, September 4, at 6 :30 at the West Bank Regional Library in Harvey.

Jay Hakes discusses and signs “The Presidents and the Planet: Climate Change Science and Politics from Eisenhower to Bush,” Thursday, September 5, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Amanda Jones discusses and signs “That Librarian: The Fight Against Book Banning in America,” Friday, September 6, 6 p.m. Garden District Book Shop, 2727 Prytania St., New Orleans.

The Dickens Fellowship reading year begins Saturday, September 7, at 2 p.m. in the Bright Library at Metairie Park Country Day School. The first reading segment of “The Pickwick Papers” is (Chapters 1-11). Dr. Christian Lehmann will join the group via Zoom to introduce “The Posthumous Papers of the Pickwick Club.” New members are welcome.

