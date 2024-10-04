The Reading Life: Tim Allis

Susan Larson talks with Tim Allis about his new book, Henri Bendel and the Worlds He Fashioned.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

Writer Alexandra Navarre Davis and illustrator Shannon Kelly Atwater sign “Clyde the Giant Crawfish,” Saturday, October 4, at 11 a.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Sonia Purnell discusses and signs “Kingmaker: Pamela Harriman’s Astonishing Life of Power, Seduction, and Intrigue,” Sunday, October 6, at 4 p.m. Garden District Book Shop.

Bakari Sellers discusses and signs “The Moment: Thoughts on the Race Reckoning That Wasn’t and How We All Can Move Forward Now,” Monday, October 7, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Tim Allis discusses and signs “Henri Bendel and the Worlds He Fashioned,” Wednesday, October 9, at 6 p.m. at Cavalier House Books in Lafayette.

Joshua Perry discusses and signs “Seraphim,” Wednesday, October 9, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Diane McPhail signs “Follow the Stars Home,” Friday, October 11, at 5:30 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

And coming up: The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library hold their Big Book Sale Friday through Sunday, October 25-27, at the Pontchartrain Center, Williams Blvd. at the Lake, in Kenner. Hours

are Friday and Saturday (October 25-26) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday (October 27) from noon to 5 p.m. This is one of the largest book sales in the New Orleans area, with over 65,000 items for sale, including gently used adult and children's books, puzzles, DVDs, CDs, and records. Cash and credit or debit cards only.

