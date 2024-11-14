The Reading Life: Danielle Del Sol (Preservation Resource Center)

Susan Larson talks with Danielle Del Sol of the Preservation Resource Center about their new book, Painting the Town: The Importance of Color in Historic New Orleans Architecture.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Vanessa Saunders signs “The Flat Woman” and appears in conversation with Annell Lopez, Friday Nov. 15 at 6:30 at Vino Fine Wine and Spirits on Oak St. This is a ticketed event.

Ta-Nehisi Coates and Joy Ann Reid present an evening of conversation on empathy, power, and progress., Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Xavier Convocation Center, 7900 Stroelitz St., presented by Baldwin & Co.

Two local authors – Adrian van Young and Elise Speranza – will be the featured speakers at the November Saturday Writers Clinic, beginning at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16 at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. Adrain Van Young will discuss “How to Craft a Tense Scene to Generate Suspense,” starting at 9:30, followed by Elisa Speranza at 11, who will discuss “Book Publicity.” This event is free of charge and open to the public. There is no registration.

The Garden District Book Shop hosts Tom Colicchio whose new book is “Why I Cook,” in conversation with Chef Emeril Lagasse, Saturday Nov. 16, at 2 p.m. at Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre. This is a ticketed event.

And the Friends of the New Orleans Public Library will hold the Really, Really Big Book Sale Saturday, November 16, on the lawn of Latter Library. Hours are members only, 10-11 a.m., public hours 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Please bring bags and boxes for your purchases.

Rodney Jones, Rodger Kamenetz, and Justin Hamm present a poetry reading Sunday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m. at The Domino, 3044 St. Claude Ave.

TQ Sims discusses and signs the second part of the Lovers in Arms series, Monday, November 18 at 6:30 p.m. This is a ticketed event presented by Blue Cypress Books.

Jeanette Weiland signs her new book, “Alligator Stew,” illustrated by her mother, Roberta Van Zandt Loflin, Wednesday, November 20, 5-7 p.m. at Dickie Brennan’s Acorn Cafe, in the Louisiana Children’s Museum, 15 Henry Thomas Dr.

Chris Champagne discusses and signs “Secret Louisiana,” Monday, November 18, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

And mark your calendar for the Words and Music Literary Festival, presented by One Book One New Orleans, coming up November 20-23 at the Andre Cailloux Center on Bayou Rd. You can check out the schedule now at wordsandmusic.org.

