The Reading Life: Alison Fensterstock and Gwen Thompkins

By Susan Larson
Published November 22, 2024 at 12:32 PM CST

Susan Larson talks with editor Alison Fensterstock and contributor Gwen Thompkins about How Women Made Music: A Revolutionary History from NPR Music.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Words and Music: A Literary Fest in New Orleans, is still taking place Friday, November 22, through Saturday, November 23. You can meet editor Alison Fensterstock and contributors Gwen Thompkins and Melissa Weber when they discuss the new book "How Women Made Music: A Revolutionary History from NPR Music," Saturday, November 23, at 2 p.m.when they appear at the Andre Cailloux Center Theater Stage. Check out wordsandmusic.org for compete schedule.

The Blue Cypress Book Store hosts the Silent Book Club Friday, November 22, from 6-7:30.

Marcelle Bienvenu signs “Who’s Your Mama, Are You Catholic, and Can You Make a Roux?”, Saturday, November 23, from 3-4:30 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Adam Dennis presents a story time, “Gary and His Friend Jerry,” Saturday, November 23, at 11 a.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Caroline Chambers, author of “What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking,” appears at a ticketed meet and greet, Saturday, November 23, at 1 at Garden District Book Shop. Later she appears at a ticketed three-course dinner at 6 at Commander’s Palace. Check out Garden District Book Shop for tickets.

LMNL launches its new LMNL Anthology with contributor readings by Constance Adler, Allison Alsup, Kayla Min Andrews, Kelly Harris-DeBerry, Adam Karlin, Mona Lisa Saloy, M.O. Walsh and many others, Sunday, November 24, from 5:30-8 p.m. at The Domino.

Cultural critic, poet, and best-selling author Hanif Abdurraqib comes to Baldwin & Co. to discuss his new book, “There’s Always This Year,” Monday, November 25, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co., This is a ticketed event.

Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
