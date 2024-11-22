The Reading Life: Alison Fensterstock and Gwen Thompkins

Susan Larson talks with editor Alison Fensterstock and contributor Gwen Thompkins about How Women Made Music: A Revolutionary History from NPR Music.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Words and Music: A Literary Fest in New Orleans, is still taking place Friday, November 22, through Saturday, November 23. You can meet editor Alison Fensterstock and contributors Gwen Thompkins and Melissa Weber when they discuss the new book "How Women Made Music: A Revolutionary History from NPR Music," Saturday, November 23, at 2 p.m.when they appear at the Andre Cailloux Center Theater Stage. Check out wordsandmusic.org for compete schedule.

The Blue Cypress Book Store hosts the Silent Book Club Friday, November 22, from 6-7:30.

Marcelle Bienvenu signs “Who’s Your Mama, Are You Catholic, and Can You Make a Roux?”, Saturday, November 23, from 3-4:30 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Adam Dennis presents a story time, “Gary and His Friend Jerry,” Saturday, November 23, at 11 a.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Caroline Chambers, author of “What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking,” appears at a ticketed meet and greet, Saturday, November 23, at 1 at Garden District Book Shop. Later she appears at a ticketed three-course dinner at 6 at Commander’s Palace. Check out Garden District Book Shop for tickets.

LMNL launches its new LMNL Anthology with contributor readings by Constance Adler, Allison Alsup, Kayla Min Andrews, Kelly Harris-DeBerry, Adam Karlin, Mona Lisa Saloy, M.O. Walsh and many others, Sunday, November 24, from 5:30-8 p.m. at The Domino.

Cultural critic, poet, and best-selling author Hanif Abdurraqib comes to Baldwin & Co. to discuss his new book, “There’s Always This Year,” Monday, November 25, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co., This is a ticketed event.