The Reading Life: Kalamu ya Salaam

Part one of Susan Larson’s interview with Kalamu ya Salaam about his new novel, Walkin’ Blues.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

Blue Cypress Books presents A Gothic Murder Mystery Party with Jess Armstrong, author of “The Secret of the Three Fates: A Ruby Vaughn Mystery!” Thursday, December 5, at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books. Tickets are limited.

Coming up later this month: Michelle Dumont, author of a new children’s board book titled Phoebe Cakes the Bulldog, A Mardi Gras Tail, will be the featured speaker at the annual Jefferson Parish Children’s Book Festival. at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at 9:30 a.m. at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. This event is free of charge and open to the public. Dumont will discuss topics such as advanced techniques for crafting relatable characters, constructing stories that captivate young readers, and enhancing narratives with vibrant illustrations. She will also provide insight into the publishing process. Other children’s authors will be present as well, including Gary Alipio, Karen Konnerth, Louis Duet, Laura Roach Dragon, M.H. Herlong, Leah Eskine, Laura Michaud, Gideon Hodge, and others.

