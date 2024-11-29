© 2024 WWNO
The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Kalamu ya Salaam

By Susan Larson
Published November 29, 2024 at 12:37 PM CST

Part one of Susan Larson’s interview with Kalamu ya Salaam about his new novel, Walkin’ Blues.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Blue Cypress Books presents A Gothic Murder Mystery Party with Jess Armstrong, author of “The Secret of the Three Fates: A Ruby Vaughn Mystery!” Thursday, December 5, at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books. Tickets are limited.

Coming up later this month: Michelle Dumont, author of a new children’s board book titled Phoebe Cakes the Bulldog, A Mardi Gras Tail, will be the featured speaker at the annual Jefferson Parish Children’s Book Festival. at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at 9:30 a.m. at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. This event is free of charge and open to the public. Dumont will discuss topics such as advanced techniques for crafting relatable characters, constructing stories that captivate young readers, and enhancing narratives with vibrant illustrations. She will also provide insight into the publishing process. Other children’s authors will be present as well, including Gary Alipio, Karen Konnerth, Louis Duet, Laura Roach Dragon, M.H. Herlong, Leah Eskine, Laura Michaud, Gideon Hodge, and others.

Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
