The Reading Life: Mel Buchanan / New Orleans Museum of Art

Susan Larson talks with editor Mel Buchanan from New Orleans Museum of Art about the beautiful new book, Glass: Sand, Ash, Heat.

Here's what's on tap in the literary life this week :

Yvonne Spear Perret signs her children’s book, “The Little Float that Could,” Saturday, January 4, from 11 -1 at Barnes and Noble, Metairie.

The second edition of Monique Verdin's book, "Return to Yakni Chitto: Houma Migrations," is here and the Neighborhood Story Project is ready to celebrate it Saturday, January 4, from 6-9 p.m. with a book release at the Autocrat Social and Pleasure Club, 1725 St. Bernard Ave. This is a ticketed event.

The Guild of Wizardry and Whimsey discusses “Spinning Silver,” by Naomi Novik, Tuesday, January 7, at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Irvin Weathersby, Jr. discusses and signs “In Open Contempt: Confronting White Supremacy in Art and Public Space,” Tuesday, January 7 at 6 p.m. Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.

Tara Roberts discusses and signs “Written in the Water: A Memoir of History, Home, and Belonging,” Thursday, January 9, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.

Brandy Jensen and Stephanie Insley Hershinow, authors of a new introduction to Sarah Orne Jewett’s “The Country of Pointed Firs,” discuss that new edition, Thursday, January 9, from 6-7:30 at Octavia Books.

