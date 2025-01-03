© 2025 WWNO
The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Mel Buchanan / New Orleans Museum of Art

By Susan Larson
Published January 3, 2025 at 12:49 PM CST

Susan Larson talks with editor Mel Buchanan from New Orleans Museum of Art about the beautiful new book, Glass: Sand, Ash, Heat.

Here's what's on tap in the literary life this week:

Yvonne Spear Perret signs her children’s book, “The Little Float that Could,” Saturday, January 4, from 11 -1 at Barnes and Noble, Metairie.

The second edition of Monique Verdin's book, "Return to Yakni Chitto: Houma Migrations," is here and the Neighborhood Story Project is ready to celebrate it Saturday, January 4, from 6-9 p.m. with a book release at the Autocrat Social and Pleasure Club, 1725 St. Bernard Ave. This is a ticketed event.

The Guild of Wizardry and Whimsey discusses “Spinning Silver,” by Naomi Novik, Tuesday, January 7, at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Irvin Weathersby, Jr. discusses and signs “In Open Contempt: Confronting White Supremacy in Art and Public Space,” Tuesday, January 7 at 6 p.m. Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.

Tara Roberts discusses and signs “Written in the Water: A Memoir of History, Home, and Belonging,” Thursday, January 9, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.

Brandy Jensen and Stephanie Insley Hershinow, authors of a new introduction to Sarah Orne Jewett’s “The Country of Pointed Firs,” discuss that new edition, Thursday, January 9, from 6-7:30 at Octavia Books.

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
