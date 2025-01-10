The Reading Life: Ralph Adamo, E.M. Tran

Susan Larson talks with poet Ralph Adamo whose new collection is All Fall Down, and revisits part of her 2022 interview with E.M. Tran whose novel Daughters of the New Year has just been selected as this year’s ‘One Book, One New Orleans’ reading initiative.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Augustus Durham discusses “Stay Black and Die: On Melancholy and Genius,” Saturday, January 11, at 2 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

The Splice Poetry Series presents a reading with Evie Shockley, Caroline Bergvall, Carlos Soto Roman, Whitney DeVos, Clint Burnham, Mandy Gutmann-Gonzalez, Cate Peebles, Alicia Wright, Amish Trivedi, Edgar Garcia, Laura Jaramillo, and William Hazard at the Saturn Bar on Saturday, January 11, at 7 p.m.

Francois Bereaud reads from and signs his book, “Sand Diego Stores,” Sunday, January 12, at 3:30 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Kat MacKenzie discusses her romantic comedy, “Work In Progress,” in conversation with Alexandra Vasti, Tuesday, January 14 at 6 p.m. at The Garden District Book Shop.

Kwame Alexander presents his children’s book, “How Sweet the Sound!,” Tuesday, January 14, from 6-8 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Mardi Gras authority Arthur Hardy gives a talk at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings discuss and sign “You Deserve to Be Rich: Master the Inner Game of Wealth and Claim Your Future,” Thursday, January 16, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.

Elisa Speranza teaches a class, “Your Book Is Not Going to Sell Itself: Planning Your Publicity Strategy,” Saturday, January 18 from 1-4 PM at the NOCCA Foundation. For registration information, visit neworleanswriters.org.

