The Reading Life: Susan Taylor, New Orleans Museum of Art

By Susan Larson
Published January 17, 2025 at 6:07 PM CST

Susan Larson talks with Susan Taylor of the New Orleans Museum of Art about a new book from the museum, Where Art Meets Nature: The Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden.

Literary Calendar:
Garden District Book Shop presents Mardi Gras story times Saturday, January 18. At 11 a.m., Abby Roniger presents “Carnival Time in My Mind,” and at 1 p.m. Monica Vaughn Flam presents a sing-along, “The Wheels on the Float.”

Daniel Black discusses and signs his novel, “Isaac’s Song,” Saturday, January 18, at 4 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

The Crush Tour comes to Blue Cypress Books to celebrate the release of two new romance novels, “Earl Crush,” by Alexandra Vasti and Zoe Brennan, and “First Crush,” by Laura Piper Lee, Saturday, January 18, at 6 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Rodger Kamenetz hosts a reading in conjunction with the art show, NOLAexpressionism, curated by Moira Crone, Sunday, January 19, from 7-9 6 pm at the Second Story Gallery in the New Orleans Healing Center. Featured readers are Andy Young, Gina Ferrara, Anya Kamenetz, Jonathan Kline, Jonathan Penton, Rodrigo Toscano and Rodger Kamenetz.

Tyler Merritt discusses and signs his new memoir, “This Changes Everything: A Surprisingly Funny Story about Race, Cancer, Faith and Other Things We Don’t Talk About,” Tuesday, January 21, at 6 pm at Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.

Writers Kayla Min Andrews, Maurice Carlos Ruffin, and Mary H.K. Choi - the 2025 recipient of MacDowell’s Katherine Min Fellowship – discuss and sign the paperback edition of “The Fetishist,”, the final novel and first posthumous publication by PEN/Bingham Prize finalist Katherine Min (Kayla's mother). That’s Tuesday, January 21, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Jonathan Penton and Unlikely Stories present Unlikely Saints, readings by Joanna Fuhrman, Adeena Karasick, Skye Jackson and Carolyn Hembree, Tuesday, January 21, at 8 p.m. at the Twilight Room of the Allways Lounge.

Juanita Tolliver discusses and signs “A More Perfect Party: The Night Shirley Chisholm and Dianhann Carroll Reshaped Politics,"Thursday, January 23, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.

Sharon LaCour discusses and signs “The Meeting of Air and Water,” Thursday, January 23, at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Susan Larson
In 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans.
