The Reading Life: Skye Jackson

Susan Larson talks with poet Skye Jackson whose new collection is Libre.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will sponsor a Warehouse Sale on Saturday, February 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will be held in the hallway directly off the lobby at East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Avenue in Metairie. Boxes of books will be sold for $5 eachwill include Cookbooks, Children's books (fiction and non-fictionand regular fiction (paperback and hardback). Boxes are labeled as to what they contain but and cannot be opened prior to purchasing. Jigsaw puzzles will also be available. Payment may be made using cash or a credit card. For more information, please contact the Friends at 504 455-2665or email FriendsJPL@Yahoo.com.

Two local writers will make presentations for other writers at the Saturday Morning Writers;’Clinic, Saturday, Feb. 8, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. The sessions – for beginners or experienced writers – are free of charge and open to the public. There is no registration. At 9:30 a.m. – Saturday, Feb. 8, Reine Dugas will discuss “Revisiting Point of View, followed by, at 11 a.m., “How to Create Compelling Characters,” with Annell Lopez., whose new books is “I’ll Give You a Reason” which won the Louise Meriwether First Book Prize. For more information, contact Chris Smith, Manager of Adult Programming for the library, at 504-889-8143 or wcsmith@jefferson.lib.la.us.

Poet Skye Jackson discusses and signs "Libre," Thursday, February 13, at 8 p.m. at the Marigny Opera House, presented by Blue Cypress Books.

