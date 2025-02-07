© 2025 WWNO
The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Skye Jackson

By Susan Larson
Published February 7, 2025 at 10:25 AM CST

Susan Larson talks with poet Skye Jackson whose new collection is Libre.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will sponsor a Warehouse Sale on Saturday, February 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will be held in the hallway directly off the lobby at East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Avenue in Metairie. Boxes of books will be sold for $5 eachwill include Cookbooks, Children's books (fiction and non-fictionand regular fiction (paperback and hardback). Boxes are labeled as to what they contain but and cannot be opened prior to purchasing. Jigsaw puzzles will also be available. Payment may be made using cash or a credit card. For more information, please contact the Friends at 504 455-2665or email FriendsJPL@Yahoo.com.

Two local writers will make presentations for other writers at the Saturday Morning Writers;’Clinic, Saturday, Feb. 8, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. The sessions – for beginners or experienced writers – are free of charge and open to the public. There is no registration. At 9:30 a.m. – Saturday, Feb. 8, Reine Dugas will discuss “Revisiting Point of View, followed by, at 11 a.m., “How to Create Compelling Characters,” with Annell Lopez., whose new books is “I’ll Give You a Reason” which won the Louise Meriwether First Book Prize. For more information, contact Chris Smith, Manager of Adult Programming for the library, at 504-889-8143 or wcsmith@jefferson.lib.la.us.

Poet Skye Jackson discusses and signs "Libre," Thursday, February 13, at 8 p.m. at the Marigny Opera House, presented by Blue Cypress Books.

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
