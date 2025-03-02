© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Brad Richard

By Susan Larson
Published March 2, 2025 at 8:43 AM CST

Susan Larson interviews poet Brad Richard about his new book, Turned Earth. 

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Poet Brad Richard appears in conversation with Carolyn Hembree and signs “Turned Earth,” Saturday, March 8th at 3 p.m. at an event sponsored by Blue Cypress Books at the Broadside, 600 N. Broad St. RSVP at Blue Cypress Books.

Scholar Saidiya Hartman, author of “Wayward Lives, Beautiful Experiments,” presents a lecture, “Critical Fabulation and the Tense of History,” Tuesday, March 18, at 6 p.m. at Xavier University’s Qatar Auditorium.

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
See stories by Susan Larson