The Reading Life: Brad Richard

Susan Larson interviews poet Brad Richard about his new book, Turned Earth.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

Poet Brad Richard appears in conversation with Carolyn Hembree and signs “Turned Earth,” Saturday, March 8th at 3 p.m. at an event sponsored by Blue Cypress Books at the Broadside, 600 N. Broad St. RSVP at Blue Cypress Books.

Scholar Saidiya Hartman, author of “Wayward Lives, Beautiful Experiments,” presents a lecture, “Critical Fabulation and the Tense of History,” Tuesday, March 18, at 6 p.m. at Xavier University’s Qatar Auditorium.

