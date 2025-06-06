© 2025 WWNO
The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Wendy Gaudin

By Susan Larson
Published June 6, 2025 at 12:52 PM CDT

Susan Larson interviews Wendy Gaudin about her new book is Sunset Limited: An Autobiography of Creole.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Dylan Hollis discusses and signs “Baking Across America,” Friday, June 6, at 6 p.m. at the Academy of the Sacred Heart.

N.L. Lavin and Hunter Burke discuss and sign their book, “Of Flesh and Blood,” Monday, June 9, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

There will be a midnight release party for V.E. Schwab’s “Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil,” Monday, June 9, from 10 p.m. to midnight at Blue Cypress Books.

Andre Perry discusses and signs “Black Power Score Card: Measuring the Racial Gap and What We Can Do to Close It,” Tuesday, June 10, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Jordan Lahaye Fontenot signs “Home of the Happy,” Thursday, June 12, at 6 p.m. at the Sibyl Gallery.

Megan Giddings discusses her novel, “Meet Me at the Crossroads,” with Jami Lee Attenberg, Thursday, June 12, at 6 p.m at Baldwin & Co.

Adam Gussow discusses and signs “My Family and I: A Mississippi Memoir,” Thursday, June 12, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Historian Phebe Hayes and poet Margaret Simon discuss their new book, “Were You There? A Biography of Emma Wakefield-Paillet,” Thursday, June 12, at 5:30 p.m. at the Roy House, 1204 Johnston St. in Lafayette.

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
