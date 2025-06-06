The Reading Life: Wendy Gaudin

Susan Larson interviews Wendy Gaudin about her new book is Sunset Limited: An Autobiography of Creole.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Dylan Hollis discusses and signs “Baking Across America,” Friday, June 6, at 6 p.m. at the Academy of the Sacred Heart.

N.L. Lavin and Hunter Burke discuss and sign their book, “Of Flesh and Blood,” Monday, June 9, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

There will be a midnight release party for V.E. Schwab’s “Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil,” Monday, June 9, from 10 p.m. to midnight at Blue Cypress Books.

Andre Perry discusses and signs “Black Power Score Card: Measuring the Racial Gap and What We Can Do to Close It,” Tuesday, June 10, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Jordan Lahaye Fontenot signs “Home of the Happy,” Thursday, June 12, at 6 p.m. at the Sibyl Gallery.

Megan Giddings discusses her novel, “Meet Me at the Crossroads,” with Jami Lee Attenberg, Thursday, June 12, at 6 p.m at Baldwin & Co.

Adam Gussow discusses and signs “My Family and I: A Mississippi Memoir,” Thursday, June 12, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Historian Phebe Hayes and poet Margaret Simon discuss their new book, “Were You There? A Biography of Emma Wakefield-Paillet,” Thursday, June 12, at 5:30 p.m. at the Roy House, 1204 Johnston St. in Lafayette.

