Where Y’Eat: The Olympics of Cuisine Comes to New Orleans

They’re coming to New Orleans after training for many months, and some have been dreaming of the opportunity for much longer.

Some have left behind high-profile jobs to devote themselves to the effort. They will be on teams representing their nations, and supporters from back home will be traveling to cheer them on.

These are the chefs taking part in Bocuse d’Or, often called the Olympics of cuisine, and also in its corollary in desserts, the Pastry World Cup.

Both are competitions followed obsessively by food aficionados and chefs working at the highest level of modern cuisine around the world, though their scope and significance are perhaps not fully understood locally. That is about to change.

Both have qualifying rounds leading to the finale. That’s held in Lyon, France every other year and it’s coming up again in January.

This year is the first time the U.S. will host the continental qualifying rounds for North America and South America, and the host city is New Orleans. That’s a big deal.

Bocuse d’Or was created by the late chef Paul Bocuse, the father of French nouvelle cuisine. He wanted to make the world’s most rigorous culinary competition. Today, teams from 24 countries take part in the grand finale.

The Americas qualifying round all happens June 11-13, when the New Orleans convention center will be turned into a stadium-style competition kitchen. It’s open to the public, with tickets.

One dynamic at these events is the meticulous mode of the teams compared to the boisterous boosterism from spectators, waving flags (or wearing flags), chanting support. After all, these chefs are not representing restaurants, they’re representing their countries.

It will turn New Orleans into a world hub for one stripe of culinary culture at its most intricate and competitive. That’s a signal on an international level underscoring New Orleans as a culinary destination, and that’s huge for the city’s hospitality scene and culinary culture.

Because for top chefs, this year, the road to culinary gold runs through New Orleans.

Get information on events at https://www.bocusedor.com/en.

