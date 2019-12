This week on Le Show Harry Shearer brings us the first part of his 2019 Year in Rebuke. We’ll look back at big headlines and overlooked news stories with original sketches that include Dish the Dirt, The Appresidentice, Entrepod, Karzai Talk, and Inside Extra Access Tonight. We’ll also hear The Apologies of the Week, News from Outside the Bubble, and original music about President Trump’s hambergers.