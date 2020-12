Click here for this week's edition of Le Show.

This week on Le Show Harry pays tribute to his friend and collaborator David L. Lander, who passed away this week. We’ll listen to selections of their work together in The Credibility Gap, a satirical comedy team rooted in radio. Plus, we have regular features like News of the Olympic Movement, News of the Godly, Dominion, The Apologies of the Week, original music and more.