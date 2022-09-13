Louisiana Rep. Danny McCormick suggests pregnancy is woman’s 'ideal body' in now deleted tweet

In a now-deleted tweet, State Rep. Danny McCormick (R-Oil City) shared an image of a pregnant woman, with text above it that described the image as the “ideal female body.”

“This is the ideal female body, you may not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like,” the text read, overtop an image of a pregnant woman beside a Christmas tree.

Don’t worry folks - I managed to get the screenshot before @McCormick4LA deleted his ‘women are only good for breeding’ tweet. #lalege pic.twitter.com/qP4y462qv0 — FactCheckAGLandry (@ag_landry) September 13, 2022

McCormick’s account posted the image — along with a call to visit his website — at 7 a.m. Tuesday, before apparently deleting it. As of 11:30 a.m., the politician’s deleted tweet still appeared in a cached form as the top result through a Google search for his social media account.

In the tweet, McCormick appears to suggest that a woman's "peak performance" is only achieved in pregnancy.

McCormick did not respond to requests for comment.

WWNO / Screenshot of Google search from WWNO staff

The Republican, who has held office since 2020, drew national headlines and condemnation over a bill he proposed this year that would have allowed the state to charge people who have abortions with murder.

“This is a thorny political question,” McCormick said at the time. “But we all know that it is actually very simple. Abortion is murder, and as lawmakers, we have a responsibility to end it.”

The bill would have defined personhood as beginning at the moment of fertilization, giving legal protections to embryos identical to those given at the moment of birth, and according to some legal experts, opening the door to a slew of profound implications for criminalizing pregnancy outcomes, fertility treatments and potentially some birth control methods.

The measure died on the house floor after Louisiana Right to Life came out publicly against the bill.

In the tweet, McCormick urged followers to “join Operation golden arrow” — which his website describes as “an active and organized group of tens of thousands of patriots across the state of Louisiana who share the strength and determination to keep moving forward until we pierce the wall of tyranny.”

Despite McCormick’s anti-abortion track-record, his website lists his main issues as gun rights, fighting the COVID-19 vaccine and religious liberty.

