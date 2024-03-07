Two La. women denied abortions under state's ban will attend State of the Union

Two Baton Rouge advocates for abortion rights will be at the State of the Union Address tonight in Washington D.C.

Kaitlyn Joshua couldn’t get care at two Baton Rouge area hospitals when she was miscarrying.

And Nancy Davis was denied an abortion in Louisiana despite carrying a fetus that had a fatal condition called acrania — the absence of a skull. Davis eventually traveled to New York to receive care.

Both women’s cases garnered national headlines and they’ve since become outspoken critics of Louisiana’s near-total abortion ban.

They were invited to the State of the Union by Democratic Representative Jerry Nadler of New York.

This is a developing story and will be updated.