Louisiana lawmakers to consider bill criminalizing ‘intentional exposure’ to STDs

A panel of lawmakers in the Louisiana House of Representatives will hear testimony Wednesday (May 7) on a bill that would make it illegal for someone to “intentionally” expose another person to a sexually transmitted disease.

Rep. Patricia Moore, D-Monroe, is introducing such a bill for the second time in five years, despite steep concerns from public health advocates and experts, who say that criminalizing all such diseases would further stigmatize the illnesses as Louisiana continues to rank top in the nation for its STD rates.

Under H.B. 76, if a person knows they have an “incurable” STD and exposes someone else without their knowledge and consent, then that person could be charged with a felony that carries up to 10 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. Those penalties would increase if the person exposed to the STD is a minor, over 65 years old or has an intellectual disability. The exposure under either charge would need to come through sexual contact, donating bodily fluids like blood, or sharing needles.

The legislation comes as other states have repealed or modernized their own laws criminalizing STDs, especially HIV, over the past decade.

The four most common incurable sexually transmitted infections are hepatitis B, herpes simplex virus (HSV), human papillomavirus (HPV) and HIV. While no treatments exist to eliminate these viruses, all are treatable and manageable with medication.

Under the bill, anyone convicted of the proposed new felony would have to remain under electronic monitoring by the state corrections department for the rest of their life after serving a prison sentence and would be required to pay for the monitoring.

A person who exposes someone else to a “curable” STD could be charged with a misdemeanor under the bill. If found guilty, they could face fines up to $1,000 and spend up to 6 months in jail.

Syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia and trichomoniasis are common STDs that can be cured with medical treatment.

This bill would expand Louisiana’s criminalization of STDs. The state already has a law on the books that prohibits “intentional exposure” to HIV that dates back to the 1980s. In 2024, a state task force charged with researching the criminalization of HIV found that Louisiana’s current legal approach “can actually interfere with work to end the HIV epidemic,” according to its report. Nationally, some empirical studies have examined data suggesting such laws don’t decrease the number of infections.

In 2023, Louisiana had the highest rate of chlamydia cases in the country and ranked in the top 10 for syphilis, HIV and gonorrhea, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Moore introduced a similar bill in 2021 that failed to make it out of committee and faced similar backlash. Last year, Oklahoma lawmakers struck down a proposal to make “knowingly or recklessly” spreading STIs a felony.