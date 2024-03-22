Ben Dickstein is a senior producer on the Road to Rickwood podcast and co-founder of Back Pocket Studios. He is a New York native – born in Brooklyn, raised on Long Island. He’s been a Yankee fan as long as he can remember, although his first baseball memory is of Roger Clemens throwing a shattered bat shard back at Mike Piazza, which didn’t paint his favorite team in the best light.

Since moving back to New York after college, Ben has spent the last 9+ years producing/editing video and audio projects. He previously worked at ESPN and The HISTORY Channel, and this past year, co-founded Back Pocket Studios, which will be launching original audio series starting this fall. His work focuses on historical narratives and interviews, presenting stories from the past in a way that’s truthful, relatable and relevant.

Outside of production, Ben spends his time wandering Central Park, playing saxophone, remembering useless trivia and going to baseball games. He sincerely hopes that Hal Steinbrenner opens up his pocketbook and makes Juan Soto a Yankee for life.