Joaquin Cotler

Joaquín is the sound designer and mixer for the Road to Rickwood podcast. Originally from New Jersey with Bronx and Brooklyn roots, he comes from long, uncompromising lines of Dodgers and Yankees fanatics. While he’s a lifelong fan of the Bronx Bombers…Let’s be honest. The food at Citi Field is just better.

Joaquín worked as a producer for Latino USA and Futuro Studios, covering everything from Puerto Rican music to the opioid crisis to the World Cup, and is currently the audio producer and editor for NPR’s New Music Friday podcast and the venerable cultural spotlight show AltLatino, hosted by Felix Contreras and Anamaria Sayre.

Fun fact: In the 1990s, Joaquín once threw a junior varsity no-hitter while walking six, giving up three runs and hitting an inside the park homer. He is a proud member of the 2024 NPR softball team.