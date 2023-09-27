LIVE UPDATES
Salt wedge updates: Pipeline planned; President Biden approves emergency declaration
This isn’t the first time a so-called saltwater wedge has threatened drinking water this far north. But the intrusion could last longer than usual this time, and that possibility has fueled anxiety among many residents about what’s to come.
Here's what we're following:
- Timeline: Forecasts predict salt water could reach the Algiers water treatment facility by Oct. 22, and the Carrollton facility about a week later. Here's a full timeline.
- Government response: President Joe Biden approved the state's request for federal disaster assistance on Wednesday. Meanwhile, New Orleans' director of homeland security and emergency preparedness said a pipeline may need to be built to ensure plants on the east bank and in Jefferson Parish have enough fresh water.
- Expert guidance: There's no need to stockpile store bought water. But there are other things you should do to prepare.
Guide
We answered your saltwater wedge questions
What's reverse osmosis? If the water gets too salty, could they close schools?
These are some of the many questions we've received as the saltwater wedge makes its way north, threatening water supplies across four parishes.
To answer these and many others, we've put together a guide — and will keep updating it until the salt water retreats.