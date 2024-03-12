Capitol Access

-
Rep. Beau Beaullieu, a Republican from New Iberia, filed a bill calling for a constitutional convention starting in May.
Two bills that target school vaccine requirements advanced from the House Education Committee on Wednesday. Both passed last year, but were vetoed by then Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat.
A bill that would allow state law enforcement officials to arrest people in Louisiana on suspicion of being in the country illegally passed a Senate committee on Tuesday.
Lawmakers on the House Commerce Committee voted 16-2 against a bill that would have established gold and silver as currency in Louisiana.
Lawmakers in the House passed a bill to allow motorcyclists to ride without helmets, provided they are at least 21 years old and have health insurance.
The bill passed pretty easily through a House committee earlier this week. Then, the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry came out against it, saying it was anti-business.
Lawmakers voted 10-3 to block the creation of a portfolio-based appeals process for students who fail to pass state tests required for graduation.
Insurers in Louisiana could soon hike rates without prior approval from the state's insurance commissioner. The proposal cleared its first hurdle in the Legislature on Wednesday.
Lawmakers on a Senate committee advanced a bill that would expand permitless concealed carry in Louisiana to allow adults to carry in restaurants that serve alcohol.
Two proposals that target COVID-19 vaccine requirements advanced from the House Civil Law and Procedure Committee on Monday.
Landry is advocating for an overhaul of Louisiana’s constitution. He argues the current document is “bloated and outdated.”
Among hundreds of bills lawmakers will consider is one that would eliminate the state’s three-year rule, which prevents insurance companies from dropping people who have had policies with them for at least three years.