American Routes Shortcuts: Sounds of the Holidays

“Santa’s Second Line” New Birth Brass Band

A New Orleans Christmas (NYNO)

Irma Thomas: Hi I’m Irma Thomas, and you’re traveling on American Routes.

“O Holy Night” Irma Thomas

Walk Around Heaven: New Orleans Gospel and Soul (Rounder)

To hear the full program, tune in Saturdays at 5 and Sundays at 6 on WWNO, or listen at americanroutes.org.