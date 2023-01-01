Tuesday 7pm & Thursday 7pm on Classical 104.9FM and WWNO HD2

When Classical 104.9FM first came to the airwaves in 2017, our goal was simple: to provide listeners in Southeast Louisiana with classical music, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In recent years, though we’ve had to scale back on our local ambitions, the return of local content to Classical 104.9FM has always remained a priority and we are thrilled to announce the premiere of Crescent Classical: a series of locally produced radio programs that showcases the work of local classical music organizations.

Tune in this week to hear the first of these locally produced shows: Birdfoot Backstage and MasNotes.