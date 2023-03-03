© 2023 WWNO
Published March 3, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST
The Birdfoot Fesitval, known for attracting young and diverse audiences, transforms its popular and educational “Birdfoot Backstage” approach into a three-episode radio series to help more listeners increase their understanding and enjoyment of chamber music.

The first episode of Birdfoot Backstage premieres on March 7th at 7pm on Classical 104.9FM and WWNO HD2. Join violinist, storyteller, and Birdfoot Festival Artistic Director, Jenna Sherry, as she explores connections between music, silence, and ecology in the inner-workings of Beethoven's Pastoral Symphony—a preview of the upcoming Birdfoot Festival season that will be held in locations across New Orleans, March 10-18. For more information, visit Birdfoot Festival

