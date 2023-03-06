In even-numbered years MASNO presents the New Orleans International Piano Competition, bringing together some of the world's most talented young pianists to perform for five summer nights here in New Orleans. The three prize-winners are invited back the next year to perform with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra in a special concert of three piano concerti.

On March 9th at 7pm, the first edition of MASNotes premieres on Classical 104.9FM and WWNO HD2. Join host Dustin Gledhill for an in-depth look at the three 2022 finalists in their Competition performances last summer--a preview of the talent on display in the 2023 Concerto Showcase on Saturday March 11 at Roussel Hall on the Loyola University campus. For more information, visit MASNO