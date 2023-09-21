Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra's Opening Night

Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes of Carl Maria von Weber

Composed in 1940/1943

First performed 20 January 1944 by the New York Philharmonic, Artur Rodzinski conductor

First LPO performance October 5, 2007

After several years of creative and political conflict with the Nazi government, which he detested, Hindemith found his way to the United States in 1940. Work on Symphonic Metamorphosis began that same year. The work began as a collaboration with Léonide Massine for use in a ballet. The two artists eventually met with creative differences and parted ways. Hindemith revisited the work in 1943, working it into a more vibrant and animated piece that appealed to American audiences. The resulting work was a showcase of the expanded scope, in both orchestration and complexity, of the post-Romantic era. Symphonic Metamorphosis premiered with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra in 1944 and was an instant success.

Hindemith sourced his themes for the first, third, and fourth movements from a book of lesser-known piano duets written by Carl Maria von Weber between 1802 and 1819, which Hindemith had often played with his wife. Although Hindemith created drastic modifications to the harmonies and sweeping extensions of phrases throughout the work, he left von Weber’s structure and melodies relatively intact. Both the first and last movements are marches, with simple introductions that become more complex as the movement progresses. The second, and perhaps the most grandiose movement, was born from different thematic material. The theme for the Scherzo was based on Weber’s 1809 incidental music to Friedrich Schiller’s adaptation of Turandot, a play by Carlo Gozzi (later adapted for opera by Puccini). For the incidental music, Weber used a Chinese tune, likely adapted to Western tonality, found in Jean-Jacques Rousseau’s Dictionnaire de Musique, an anthology published in 1768.

What to listen for: In the second movement, the theme is repeated eight times, with increasing intensity. At the climax, the brass section takes the theme into a syncopated variation and fugue. In the third movement, a lilting flute solo is entirely Hindemith’s creation, and is not part of the thematic material taken from Weber.

