Crescent Classical is delighted to present selections from past Spring performances by the New Orleans Concert Band (NOCB).

Listeners will have two opportunities to hear the program:



Friday, March 22nd at 7pm on 104.9FM | WWNO HD2

Sunday, March 24th at 12pm on 104.9FM | WWNO HD2

Founded in 1975, NOCB is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free and public concerts by volunteer musicians to the Greater New Orleans region. Throughout the years, the band's membership has grown from about 50 members to the current 68 members. The band is composed of adult musicians from all walks of life, who have music as an avocation. The community band is a natural outgrowth of successful school band programs. Students who have a love for music find they can continue this passion in their adult years, and it is a source of personal pride as well as community service.

NOCB Dr. Charles Taylor, NOCB Director and UNO Director of Bands

Led by conductor, Dr. Charles Taylor, the New Orleans Concert Band is one of hundreds of community bands throughout the nation, and it follows in one of New Orleans oldest traditions, of free public concerts by volunteer musicians, which has occurred here for over a hundred years. NOCB presents its free public performances year-round, from Fall to Summer, and meets for weekly rehearsals at University of New Orleans Recital Hall on Tuesday evenings.

On this episode of Crescent Classical, listeners will hear the following selections, which were all performed at the UNO Recital Hall and recorded for broadcast by Thomas Walsh.



“Entry March of the Boyars” by Johan Halvorsen

“An Original Suite” by Gordon Jacob

“The Wizard of Oz Medley" by Harold Arlen & E.Y. Harburg, arranged by James Barnes

“Dance of the Jesters” by Pyotr Tchaikovsky

“Overture to Candide” by Leonard Bernstein

“Toccata Marziale” by Ralph Vaughan Williams

“Crown Imperial” by William Walton (Orchestral march)

Many thanks to the New Orleans Concert Band, Dr. Charles Taylor, and Tiffany Adler for their collaboration on this radio program. NOCB's season continues on Sunday, March 24th, at 3pm at the UNO Recital Hall (2000 Lakeshore Drive). The concert, An American Spring, is a bright celebration of American composers, including works by William Grant Still, Leonard Bernstein, John Philip Sousa, and more!

Visit NOCB for more information about their upcoming performances.

Crescent Classical is made possible thanks to the generous support of local classical music lovers Ann and Dr. Richard Strub and Dr. Bob Watzke.