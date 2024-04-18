July 4th Celebration with NOCB

Crescent Classical is thrilled to celebrate the 4th of July with the New Orleans Concert Band.

Listeners will have three opportunities to hear the program:



Wednesday, July 3rd at 8pm on 104.9FM | WWNO HD2

Thursday July 4th at 10am on 104.9FM | WWNO HD2

Thursday July 4th at 9pm on 89.9FM

On this episode of Crescent Classical, listeners will hear the following selections, which were all performed in celebration of Independence Day at the National WWII Museum in 2016 and 2017 and recorded for broadcast by Thomas Walsh.

“Star-Spangled Salute” - George M. Cohan

“Inventions on Marching Songs” - Henry Fillmore

“A Tribute to Harry James” - arrangement by Sammy Nestico

“Selections from 1776” - Sherman Edwards/arranged by Erickson

“Salute to Bob Hope” - arrangement by Warren Barker

“Cosmopolitan America” - Helen May Butler

“Zacatecas” - Genaro Codina/arranged by Richard Thurston

“America Forever March” - James V. Colonna

“Battle Hymn of the Republic” - arranged by James Ployhar

“Stars & Stripes Forever” - John Philip Sousa

The New Orleans Concert Band's annual 4th of July concert tradition will continue this year at the Odgen Museum of Southern Art on Thursday, July 4th at 12:30 pm.

Many thanks to Tiffany Adler and Ryan Kreiser of the NOCB and to Dr. Charles L. Taylor, Director of the School of the Arts at the University of New Orleans and leader of the New Orleans Concert Band.

Visit NOCB for more information about their upcoming performances.

Crescent Classical is made possible thanks to the generous support of local classical music lovers Ann and Dr. Richard Strub and Dr. Bob Watzke.