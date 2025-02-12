Musaica & French Connections

The WWNO Classical Network is delighted to welcome Musaica Chamber Ensemble back to Crescent Classical in advance of their upcoming French Connections performances.

Tune In:

Thursday, February 13th at 7pm on 104.9 FM | WWNO HD2

Friday, February 14th at 11am on 104.9 FM | WWNO HD2

Sunday, February 16th at 12pm on 104.9 FM | WWNO HD2

Listen online at wwno.org

Musaica is a non-profit chamber music ensemble founded in the fall of 2006 by eight devoted professional musicians from the Louisiana Philharmonic, several of whom are also faculty members at Loyola and Tulane Universities and the University of New Orleans. The mission of Musaica is to promote and foster chamber music performance; to encourage the composition of new music; and to increase the awareness and appreciation of chamber music.

Program Notes

Caprice on Danish and Russian Airs, op. 79 for Flute, Oboe, Clarinet and Piano (1887) Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921)

Sarah Schettler, flute

Jane Gabka, oboe

Stephanie Thompson, clarinet

Yui Asano, piano

Recorded on April 12, 2012 at Loyola University Roussel Hall

The Caprice on Danish and Russian Airs by Camille Saint-Saëns was inspired by the dedicatee Maria Feodorovna, a Danish princess who became Empress of Russia in 1881 as the spouse of Alexander III. In 1887, Saint-Saëns was engaged for seven concerts in Russia with the Imperial Opera Orchestra. He invited three famous French wind players, flutist Paul Taffanel, oboist Georges Gillet and clarinetist Charles Turban to come with him, and wrote the Caprice especially for them. The premiere took place on April 21, 1887 in St Petersburg, with the composer on the piano. The famous pianist and composer Anton Rubinstein, at that time director of the St. Petersburg Conservatory, was reportedly so impressed that he made all the wind students attend the final concert so they could "get some idea of exactly what could be achieved on these instruments".

Danses Sacred and Profane for Harp and String Quintet (1904) Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

1. Danse sacrée

2. Danse profane

Kate Withrow, Gabriel Platica, violin

Bruce Owen, viola

Jeanne Jaubert, cello

Dave Anderson, bass

Cathy Anderson, harp

Recorded on October 23, 2009 at Munholland Methodist Church

In 1897, the piano and harp manufacturer Pleyel developed a new type of harp called a "chromatic" harp. This new harp had one string for each half-step as opposed to the traditional harp, which produces sharps and flats by means of pedals. In order to improve sales, Pleyel commissioned a new work by Claude Debussy in 1904. The result was a pair of dances that Debussy entitled Sacred and Secular ("profane"). Fascinated with the Iberian peninsula, Debussy based the first "sacred" dance on a keyboard piece by the Portuguese composer Francisco de Lacerda (1869-1934). The second theme of the "secular" dance is a Spanish melody that Debussy also used in two of his Preludes for solo piano: Sérénade interrompue (1910) and La Puerta del vino (1913). Spanish composer Manuel de Falla approved of the manner in which Debussy adapted Spanish modes in a fresh and individual way. Other influences make themselves felt as well as the Danse sacrée also evokes the ancient harp, while the Danse profane is essentially a French waltz.

Trio Sonata in C minor, op. 2, no. 6 arranged for flute, oboe, harp, and cello (1725) Jean Baptitste Loeillet (1680-1730)

1. Largo

2. Allegro

3. Adagio

4. Allegro

Sarah Schettler, flute

Jane Gabka, oboe

Cathy Anderson, harp

David Rosen, cello

Recorded on February 10, 2020 at Munholland Methodist Church

Jean-Baptiste Loeillet of London was a Flemish Baroque composer as well as a performer on the recorder, flute, oboe, and harpsichord. Among several composers with the same first or last names he is called the London Loeillet to distinguish him from another famous composer, his first cousin Jean-Baptiste Loeillet of Ghent, and he was the elder brother of Jacques Loeillet, also a composer. Loeillet was born in Ghent, then in the Spanish Netherlands in 1705. After his studies in Ghent and Paris, he moved to London and became known as John Loeillet. In London, his last name was sometimes rendered as 'Lully' or 'Lullie' but he was unrelated to the Jean- Baptiste Lully, the Italian-born French composer.

Trio for Clarinet, Viola, and Piano (1990) Jean Françaix (1912-1997)

1. Largo

2. Allegrissimo

3. Scherzando

4. Largo

5. Presto

Daniel Parrette, clarinet

Bruce Owen, viola

Diana Thacher, piano

Recorded on September 25, 2020 at UNO Performing Arts Center Recital Hall

Jean Françaix came from a musical family: his mother was a singer and teacher; his father, a composer and pianist. Françaix studied with the legendary Nadia Boulanger who regarded him as her finest student and would play or conduct many premieres by him. Françaix was also a superb pianist, winning a first place award from the Paris Conservatory. Françaix’s compositional output is extensive with a catalogue of nearly 30 chamber works for a variety of ensembles, many which feature the clarinet. Never tiring in his output, Françaix composed the Trio for Clarinet, Viola and Piano in 1990 at the age of 78. The trio encompasses a broad range of character, which includes dance like rhythm, jazz, and burlesque, alternating with melancholy and atmospheric lyricism.

Program notes provided by Musaica

Many thanks to Bruce Owen and Musaica for their collaboration on this radio program. Musaica will return to the stage for two performances this month; their first show will be Monday, February 17th at 7:30pm at Metairie Ridge Presbyterian Church (215 Phosphor Ave, Metairie). You’ll be able to catch them again the following night Tuesday, February 18th, at 7:30pm at St. Charles Avenue Baptist Church in Uptown New Orleans.

Visit Musaica for more information about their upcoming performances.

Allison Bullach Musaica Chamber Ensemble

Crescent Classical is made possible thanks to the generous support of local classical music lovers Ann and Dr. Richard Strub and Dr. Bob Watzke.