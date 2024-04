On this week’s edition of Le Show, Harry brings us The Apologies of the Week, News of Musk Love, and recounts a recent experience with musician and photographer Henry Diltz. We then turn to the archives of Le Show for another batch of Highlights from the Recent Past with all sorts of sketches and songs. We’ll hear Clintonsomething, Keeping Up with the Murdochs, Nixon in Heaven, music by The Folksmen, an interview with Gary Marcus and much more.