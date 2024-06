On this week’s edition of Le Show, Harry brings us regular features like News of AI, News of the Warm, News of Musk Love, News of NiceCorps, News of Smart World, News of Crypto-Winter, The Apologies of the Week, and News of the Warm. We’ll also hear about the problem with polls, how butterflies are being impacted by our changing climate, and listen in on a private phone call with Rupert Murdoch.