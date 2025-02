On this week’s edition of Le Show, Harry brings us regular features like News of Musk Love, News of A.I., News of Smart World, News of Crypto-Winter, News from the Land of 4,000 Princes, The Apologies of the Week, and News of the Olympic Movement. He also considers the flaws and benefits of legacy media, points out a couple things missing from SNL50, and plays great music inspired by carnival season.