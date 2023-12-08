© 2023 WWNO
New Orleans Public Radio Holiday Schedule 2023-2024
Let's Talk Logo
Let's Talk
Monday's at 12:30pm
Hosted by Keith Spera

“Let’s Talk,” is a new type of New Orleans talk show hosted by Keith Spera, music writer for the Times Picayune/NOLA.com. Each week listeners hear Keith's one-on-one interviews with a diverse assortment of entertainers, newsmakers, and notable personalities.

It’s like being right there in the room with them.

That’s “Let’s Talk” - Monday Afternoons at 12:30 on WWNO New Orleans Public Radio and wwno.org

"Let's Talk on WWNO is a production of WLAE in partnership with the Times Picayune/NOLA.com