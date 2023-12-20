Little Voices, Big Ideas: Anansi and The Moss-Covered Rock

Christina Walsh / WWNO Leah Walsh and her father, Thomas, share a laugh over Anansi's antics.

There’s plenty of attention given to the pursuit of “happily ever after” in stories of all sorts. But how should we go about acquiring happiness? Is there a right or wrong way to do it?

Anansi the spider, the thieving trickster at the heart of Eric Kimmel’s Anansi and the Moss-Covered Rock, offers up an opportunity for pushing past mere moralizing toward more nuanced conversations about when tricks cross over into deception territory--and even when a seemingly harmless little lie may not be seen as such by others.

Thomas Walsh and his daughter, Leah, join to podcast to think about trickery and forgiveness.

