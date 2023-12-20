Little Voices, Big Ideas: The Other Side

Thomas M Walsh / Louisiana Endowment of the Humanities Shantrell Austin, center, with her children, Lauryn and Demiran.

Of all the difficult subjects deserving of discussion with children, race and racism are perhaps the most required, and least easy to address.

In fact, most parents believe the subject should be outright avoided until children are at least of elementary school age. But babies notice differences like skin color. And by the time they’re three, children express racial biases. How can parents do better?

In this episode, we discuss Jacqueline Woodson’s The Other Side, a beautifully illustrated picture book set during the segregation era--and how to use it to invite safe, non-didactic conversations about how our racial differences have divided us, and how we can take the conversation forward.

Shantrell Austin joins the podcast with both of her children, Demiran and Lauryn.

