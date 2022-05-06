New Orleans City Council overrides LaToya Cantrell's veto to protect mayoral power

Earlier this week, Politico published a leaked copy of a draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the landmark 1973 decision, Roe v. Wade. WRKF’s Capital Access reporter Paul Braun tells us how this might impact abortion access in Louisiana.

In a recent veto, the New Orleans City Council got one step closer to weakening mayoral powers. The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace tells us how this might change Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s ability to hire people.

The question “where is home for the Black queer body?” is the subject of artist Shabez Jamal’s MFA Thesis Exhibition at Tulane University. WWNO’s Kezia Setyawan spoke with him about his latest art project titled "Above the Earth and Beneath God (I Found Home)."

Don’t tune into Louisiana Considered hungry! As we celebrate the return of Jazz Fest, WWNO’s Carly Berlin caught up with local, family-run food vendors at the event to get a taste of how it feels to return to the Fairgrounds.

