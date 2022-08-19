NOPD staffing shortage could jeopardize New Orleans Mardi Gras 2023

Up first on today’s show, Stephanie Grace, columnist for The Advocate | The Times-Picayune, discusses the multitude of political battles faced by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. On Thursday night, Cantrell said that Mardi Gras 2023 might be canceled due to a shortage of NOPD officers. She’s also under threat of having the city’s sewage and water project funding cut by a state commission if New Orleans doesn’t enforce Louisiana’s near-total abortion ban.

In an encore interview, blues historian Roger Stolle tells us about the history and current state of Southern jazz and blues clubs, colloquially known as “juke joints.”

Ed Cullen, a longtime contributor to NPR and the Baton Rouge Sunday Advocate, recounts his memories of attic fans, which were necessary for life in the Gulf South before the advent of central air conditioning.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Patrick Madden. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

