A conversation with 2 athletes on their journeys, wins and being in Louisiana's sports community

On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we hear two encore interviews with two of the athletes who are making Louisiana proud in the world of sports: Jahri Evans of the New Orleans Saints, and 2022 Paralympics gold medalist Brenna Huckaby. This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. To listen to the full episode, click the play button above.

Back in March, athletes from around the world gathered in Beijing to participate in the 2022 Paralympic games. Team USA left with 20 medals overall, including one bronze and one gold in snowboarding competitions that went to Baton Rouge’s own Brenna Huckaby.

Louisiana Considered managing producer Alana Schreiber spoke to Brenna Huckaby to learn more about her Paralympic journey, which included a fight with cancer, leg amputation and a legal battle to compete.

The Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in Natchitoches inducted its 2022 class in June. From football and gymnastics to rodeo, this year’s inductees spanned a wide array of sports categories, even including some coaches, managers and journalists.

LSHOF Chairman Doug Ireland and former New Orleans Saints football guard Jahri Evans, who was recently inducted into the hall of fame, discuss the event and what it says about the Louisiana sports community.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz and our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!