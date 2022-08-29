Where are all the hurricanes? Meteorologist details Louisiana outlook during peak of storm season

On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, the WWNO/WRKF Coastal Desk reports on this year’s Atlantic Hurricane Season, and commemorates Hurricane Ida’s landfall one year ago. This episode originally aired on Monday, August 29, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.

Despite what has felt like a quiet start to this year’s hurricane season, NOAA still forecasts above-normal storm activity in the Atlantic. Ben Schott, meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service office in Slidell, explained why storms have been slow to form after two years of record-breaking seasons, and what we can expect before the end of November.

On the anniversary of Hurricane Ida, WRKF/WWNO Coastal Desk reporter Kezia Setyawan spoke with storm survivors who reflected on their experiences during the storm, progress toward recovery and damage remaining a year after the storm tore through southeast Louisiana. Also, WWNO’s metro reporter Carly Berlin breaks down what to consider when a storm is approaching and evacuation is on your mind.

