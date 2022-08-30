How weathering hurricanes and other natural disasters impacts our mental health

On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we dive into the psychological impacts of navigating hurricanes. We also learn about an upcoming guitar festival and hear an update on the coal miners strike in Alabama. This episode originally aired on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.

Yesterday, we looked at the physical impacts of hurricanes in Louisiana and heard stories from survivors. Today, we dive deeper into the psychological effects of navigating natural disasters. Disaster and trauma expert Kate Yurgil, who is an assistant professor of psychology at Loyola University New Orleans, joins us for more.

New Orleans guitar master Jimmy Robinson is gearing up for a three-night extravaganza of international guitar performances. Today, Jimmy tells us more about the Across the Pond Guitar Festival in New Orleans and Covington.

But first, coal miners have been striking for 16 months in Alabama, and a new fine accuses the United Mine workers of significant property damage, including flattening tires, shattering car windows, and starting fist fights. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Stephan Bisaha tells us more about this current battle, and how violent confrontations have long been a part of miners’ labor movements.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

