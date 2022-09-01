In honor of Labor Day, an update on workers’ movements across the South

On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we take a look at the history of Labor Day and learn about current workers’ movements across the South. We also hear an update on the New Orleans live music scene and learn about what weather to expect in the coming weeks. This episode originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.

Observed the first Monday in September, Labor Day is an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers. This year, Labor Day comes at a time when multiple workers — be it Starbucks baristas or coal miners — are forming unions or going on strike throughout the South. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Stephan Bisaha joins us for an update on the labor movement in the region.

It’s no secret the live music industry has been heavily plagued by the pandemic. But for the last few months, attendance at local music venues has returned to pre-COVID levels. Robert Mercurio, bassist for Galactic, the group that owns the New Orleans world-famous concert hall Tipitina's, joins us for an update on the industry.

While the anniversaries of Katrina and Ida are now behind us, we’re not out of hurricane season quite yet. Meteorologist Dan Holiday joins us for an update on some disturbances in the Atlantic and how Louisianans can best prepare.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karl Lengel. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!