As the campaign season heats up, a look at the mayoral recall effort and the race for the U.S. Senate

BODY:

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is facing a recall effort. The Advocate’s Editorial Director and columnist Stephanie Grace tells us what might happen next, and clues us in to what elections to watch as campaigns heat up after Labor Day.

The Biden administration pledged billions of dollars to address environmental injustice, and many living in the Mississippi River basin stand to benefit – particularly low-income and minority communities who face the brunt of air and water pollution. WWNO’s coastal reporter Halle Parker tells us why advocates are still skeptical that the money will end up in the hands of those who need it most.

WWNO and WRKF have partnered with America Amplified to bring you Liner Notes, our segment where we talk to Louisiana bands and dissect one of their original songs. In today’s episode, Louisiana Considered’s Alana Schreiber is joined by Jeanne Preston and Rex Marshall of the New Orleans dream pop group, Whisper Party. They tell us how a quote from the Radiolab podcast inspired their latest release, “Colored Image of the Sun.”

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Patrick Madden. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

